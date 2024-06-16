Lake Michigan

Search resumes for boater reported missing in Chicago's ‘playpen'

Chicago police suspended the search Saturday night due to darkness, but were expected back on the water Sunday

By NBC Chicago Staff

The search has resumed for a 58-year-old man reported missing in the waters of Lake Michigan, Chicago police say.

At approximately 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police were called to the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive after a 58-year-old man fell off a boat and into the lake, according to officials.

Dive teams worked to find the missing boater, but were unsuccessful, and the search was called off at dusk.

Crews returned to the area on Sunday morning with a boat to utilize “side scan sonar,” according to officials.

Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reminded the public of the need to use caution while boating, urging residents to avoid alcohol and to wear life jackets when out on the water.

“The water is still pretty cold,” he said. “Cold water can incapacitate a person’s swimming ability, especially jumping from a boat having not tested the waters yet.”

