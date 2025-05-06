The saga over where the Chicago Bears' new stadium will land continued to heighten Tuesday as Arlington Heights' new mayor revealed details on conversations he had with Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren just before his swearing-in ceremony.

Jim Tinaglia was sworn in as the new mayor of Arlington Heights Monday evening, but just before his ceremony, he said Warren stopped by office for a meeting.

“He came by just to sit and chat and talk about things. And he is just a really good guy," Tinaglia said.

According to Tinaglia, discussions between the two were positive.

“I feel good about it," he said. "Kevin is, I think if I was able to read his mind, I would say I think he wants to come here. I’m pretty sure that he does.”

The Bears are still considering building a domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights. The team bought the now-shuttered Arlington Park racecourse for nearly $200 million in 2023, but a property tax dispute stalled their plans.

The village board recently approved an agreement with a consulting firm to evaluate an economic impact study surrounding the new stadium and proposed entertainment district. The village also hired a consultant to take an in-depth look at the traffic impacts of the proposed stadium.

“My main goal is to work with the Bears and work with the team, work with Kevin and George to make sure that the entire project is something that everybody’s really proud of," Tinaglia said.

The discussions mark a shift for the Bears, who had seemingly pivoted from the Arlington Heights property and said they were committed to staying in downtown Chicago, revealing plans for a new stadium next to Soldier Field. The team has met resistance from Chicago and state lawmakers over their requests for some public financing of the project, however, and have also encountered questions from advocacy groups like Friends of the Parks over plans to build on the city’s lakefront.

“There’s no political leader in this state that has been as emphatic as I have been around working with the McCaskeys and the entire organization," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, NBC Chicago asked Johnson when he last talked to the Bears.

“There are constant conversations that are happening with my team, legal team, the parks, with the Bears organization. We’re still working through terms of agreement, what an agreement could look like," Johnson said.

The Bears' stadium project also comes as the Chicago White Sox explore a potential move -- which Tinaglia said he sees as an advantage.

The suburban mayor says the 326-acre property has plenty of space for a ballpark and a football dome.

“I said, ‘Kevin, don’t forget our buddy over at the White Sox. Let’s see if we can’t get him, Jerry, to talk about it with us a little bit.’ And I don’t think he’s against it," Tinaglia said. "He didn’t say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is great.’ But I don’t think he’s against it. I think it would be a wonderful fit. So it’s, it’s really just pie in the sky talking right now. But I think if, Jerry, if you’re listening, I’m open for a conversation anytime.”

Speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms last month, Warren confirmed that the Bears’ stadium project is “really down to the Museum Campus and downtown Arlington Heights."

“We are the largest landowner [in Arlington Heights]. I’m excited for these next couple of months,” he said. “This land is absolutely beautiful. It’s a great piece of land.”

Warren said the team is still actively engaged in conversations with the city of Chicago, both concerning the proposed stadium site on the Museum Campus and an alternative site at the location of the former Michael Reese Hospital.

“The key thing in all these stadium projects is optionality,” he said. “The good thing about it is one, we continue our conversations with the city of Chicago. I’ve said it many times, that piece of land along the lakefront is absolutely beautiful. I understand all the dynamics. I understand the politics. I understand the cost of it.”