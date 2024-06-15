Lake Michigan

Search for missing boater near Oak Street Beach shifts to recovery

At around 4:23 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive after a 58-year-old man fell off a boat and into the lake, police said.

The search for a missing person in Lake Michigan near Chicago's Oak Street Beach shifted from a rescue effort to recovery on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit was investigating the incident.

