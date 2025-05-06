A new NBC News poll shows more than 60 percent of Americans are concerned about the current state of the economy and what it means for their financial future.

That includes a Wheaton family who put their trust into someone they thought was a financial advisor but ended up costing them thousands of dollars.

On weekday mornings, radio listeners who dial into AM 820 will hear from Richard Chew, a self-proclaimed "wealth management and insurance veteran." The show was one of the reasons the Mazzios decided to hire Chew.

Facing the looming cost of two college tuitions for his kids, Phil Mazzio turned to Chew for financial advice in 2019.

"It was part of his 'Income for Life' strategy," said Mazzio.

Now Chew's client, Mazzio and his wife put $345,000 into an indexed universal life insurance policy with Lincoln Insurance over three years. Mazzio said it was supposed to be a low-risk investment.

"It was going to generate almost $29,000 a year," said Mazzio.

A few years passed, and when Mazzio finally saw his policy statement, he noticed thousands of dollars in what he assumed were monthly fees.

"It just shows an asset charge $17,000, negative $17,000," said Mazzio. "We have so many fees on this thing, we wouldn't have money left in it."

Phil said Chew never explained how the policy was supposed to work and that the fees were all laid out in the policy documents. Experts explain that UIL policies are generally subject to several fees, including cost of insurance, administrative fees and a "percentage of premium" fee.

Mazzio said Chew was confused by the fees. And instead of explaining them to Mazzio, Chew blamed Lincoln Insurance. In a letter written by Chew, he accused the insurance company of increasing "their cost of insurance charges" and "underwriting benefit" without his knowledge.

"When I asked him [why], one of the reasons was 'COVID.' I said, 'What does COVID have to do with a life insurance policy?' And he said, 'Well, there's been a lot of natural disasters,'" said Mazzio, who added that Chew didn't elaborate.

Panicked, Mazzio said he took Chew’s advice once again and cancelled his policy.

"We pretty much followed him to get in and then we followed him to get out," said Mazzio.

Mazzio ended up paying $65,000 in surrender charges, an amount he said Chew promised to get back to him, along with the fees that had paid for the policy, for a total of $134,000.

He said Chew promised to get his money back by filing a claim with his Errors & Omission insurance company. Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance for financial professionals is a type of liability insurance that protects them from claims of mistakes, negligence or inadequate advice that cause financial harm to a client.

"He says that he, on a professional level, he feels 'responsible to do everything I can to make sure this where [we're] made whole,'" said Mazzio, reading from a letter Chew sent to his E&O insurance company in December 2023.

Chew's letter goes on to say, "I fully recognize as the writing agent that some of the … changes would normally be presented to the policy holder by me, Richard Chew. However in this case I was never notified by Lincoln of the changes."

NBC 5 Responds found there was a reason Chew wasn't in contact with Lincoln Insurance. Just months after Chew sold Mazzio his policy in 2019, Lincoln Insurance confirmed it "terminated" its relationship with Chew. It's a rare move and, according to Joni Alt with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, a major red flag.

"Maybe this person didn't follow the rules or there was some other negative stuff that was actually happening and they decided they no longer wanted that person to be associated with [the company]," said Alt.

Another possible reason for that termination? Over the past nine years, Chew has registered multiple finance companies with the State of Illinois, all with similar names and all dissolved within about a year. The dissolved companies include: 1st Capital Insurance Group LLC, 1st Capital Finance Group LLC, 1st Capital Business Finance Group LLC, 1st Capital Insurance and Wealth management Group LLC.

At the time he sold Mazzio the policy with Lincoln, according to state records, Chew did not have an active business.

Alt said that's another red flag.

"My guess is after one or two [LLCs], there's really an answer that is not the answer you want to hear. It's probably not the right answer. And he shouldn't be doing this any longer," said Alt.

Mazzio said he was never told of the termination, by either Lincoln Insurance or Chew. Mazzio said he believes his policy was essentially left unmonitored for several years. Mazzio admits he wasn't monitoring the policy, because he believed that was Chew's job.

A year and a half after taking Chew’s advice and cashing out the policy, Mazzio said Chew has stopped answering his calls and emails, and he hasn't seen a penny of the money he was promised.

"[It's] going to be tough to get over," said Mazzio of the money he's lost.

NBC 5 Responds wanted to know if Chew was telling the truth about those fee changes to Mazzio’s policy — or just failed to do his job and didn't understand the policy he was selling.

After eight months of digging, we found, according to Lincoln Insurance, they never raised the fees like Chew claimed.

Neither Chew, Lincoln Insurance nor AM820 responded to NBC 5 Responds recent requests for comment.

For months, Mazzio said he wondered if Chew ever actually filed the E&O claim he was told could get his money back. It wasn't until NBC 5 Responds reached out to the E&O company earlier this year to inquire about the status of the claim, that it reached out to Mazzio.

Mazzio's attorney said they're now negotiating a roughly $70,000 settlement, just over half of what Mazzio lost.

"I have a hard time believing I'm the only person that he sold this to that he's having an issue with," said Mazzio.

Key Takeaways

Alt says anyone can call themselves a "financial planner" without consequence, so it's important to take steps to verify the person you choose to handle your money is trained and certified to do so.