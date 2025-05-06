A popular suburban grocery store is expanding into Naperville.

Construction is underway at 1244 E. Chicago Ave. in Naperville for a Heinen's Grocery Store, according to a news release, with the 46,000 square-foot store expected to open later this year. An exact date was not provided.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The new store marks Heinen's 5th location in Illinois. It's also the first Henien's to be located in the western suburbs, with other stores in Barrington, Glenview, Bannockburn and Lake Bluff.

Approximately 70% of produce at Heinen's stores is sourced from Midwest farms in peak season, the release said. In addition to a produce department, the store will also have a butcher shop, seafood department, deli, specialty cheese shop, a prepared foods section, a bakery, a fresh flower market, delivery and curbside pickup.

The Naperville store will also have a beer, wine and liquor department, where those 21 and older can take part in in-store tastings, and wine and beer by the glass while they shop, the release said; as well as an "Eat at Heinen's" Department, offering fresh-made tacos, bowls, quesadillas and burritos, along with indoor and outdoor seating for customers.

Renderings for the Naperville store also show a self-check-out area, along with a sushi counter.

Hiring for the Heinen's Naperville store will begin in May, the release said.

"We look forward to serving the Naperville community later this year—and can’t wait for you to experience the Heinen’s difference," the store's website said.

The grocery store was founded in 1929 by Joe Heinen, a butcher from Shaker Heights, Ohio, the release said. The store remains family-owned, led by the third and fourth generations.