Naperville teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student

A teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville is facing felony grooming and sexual abuse charges after an investigation into allegations of a relationship with a student, authorities said.

William Schaub, 56, of the 0-100 block of N. Stone Avenue in La Grange, faces one Class 1 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one Class 4 felony count of grooming, police said.

According to authorities, school officials alerted police on March 7 that they had received an anonymous tip alleging an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a female Neuqua Valley student.

In collaboration with the Will County Child Advocacy Center, an investigation led to the discovery of inappropriate messages between Schaub and the student, exchanged between November 2024 and March 2025, officials said.

Additionally, police uncovered evidence of inappropriate physical contact between Schaub and the student in December 2024.

Schaub was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop near his home and was taken into custody and later transferred to the Will County Jail.

Indian Prairie School District #204 released the following statement after Schaub's arrest:

"The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student. School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior. Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department.

Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check.

We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter."

There was no further information available.