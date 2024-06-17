16-year-old dies in Lake Michigan in Chicago after raft flips over: CPD

A 16-year-old was pulled from Lake Michigan waters in Chicago and pronounced dead Monday afternoon after a raft flipped over, the Chicago Police Department said.

The incident occurred at 12:19 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Montrose Drive at Montrose Beach, police said.

According to CPD, a male and a female, both 16 years old, were on a raft in Lake Michigan waters when the raft flipped over.

The female was pulled onto shore by a witness, police said.

The male was pulled out of the lake by Chicago Fire Department divers who were dropped by helicopter, authorities said.

The teenage boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, CFD said.

According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident comes hours after a 50-year-old female boater went missing after a sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan waters near Evanston. Following a search and rescue mission, the woman was found and pulled from the water near a Winnetka beach, and was transported to Montrose Harbor by Coast Guard.

Authorities later pronounced the woman dead.

Chicago officials are also continuing to search for a man who fell off a boat over the weekend in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen' in Chicago.