The woman who was pulled from Lake Michigan waters after a sailboat capsized along the North Shore of Lake Michigan Monday has been identified.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the woman was identified as Cristen Bolan, 53.

Bolan was one of two boaters that fell off a 12-foot sailboat when it capsized Sunday evening, officials said. The other boater swam approximately two miles to shore and alerted authorities that Bolan was missing, officials added.

A search and rescue mission was immediately implemented, with the Winnetka Fire Department working with neighboring municipalities and the Coast Guard to help locate the missing swimmer, officials said.

According to authorities, multiple boats, drones and helicopters were used during the mission.

Later Monday morning, Coast Guard officials said a body had been pulled from the water near the site of the capsized boat. The victim was transported to Chicago's Montrose Harbor, officials added, with the harbor being the "closest location the Coast Guard's 45-foot boat can offload the patient."

Upon being transported, the victim was listed in critical condition. Later Monday, the Chicago Fire Department said the victim was pronounced deceased upon being brought into Montrose Harbor.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat launched from Evanston and capsized at dusk, the village of Winnetka said. Both boaters were wearing life preservers, officials said.

The incident was part of several drownings and water incidents that took place in Lake Michigan waters over the course of three days, including a 16-year-old boy who died after a raft flipped over, and a man who fell off a boat over the weekend in Lake Michigan's "Playpen" in Chicago.