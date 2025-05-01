Six Flags America, Hurricane Harbor to close after 2025 season, company announces

Just under a year after the merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags led to the new company having a much larger park portfolio, the permanent closure of one of their parks has been announced.

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, located near Upper Marlboro, Maryland in the Washington, D.C. area, will close for good following the 2025 season, with redevelopment plans in place for the land the park occupies, according to a press release.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said.

Originally opening in 1974, Six Flags America currently offers a total of nine roller coasters, including two that formerly operated at Six Flags Great America in the Chicago area.

The park's most recent roller coaster addition came more than a decade ago, when Ragin' Cajun, which once called Six Flags Great America home, was moved to the Maryland park in 2014.

Firebird, which opened at the park in 2012, is a floorless adaptation of the once-stand-up coaster Iron Wolf, which operated for over two decades at Great America beginning in 1990.

The park has not received a brand-new roller coaster in well over two decades, with the unique flying coaster Batwing opening in 2001.

In addition to a lack of new roller coasters at the park in recent years, Six Flags America has also long faced stiff competition from Kings Dominion in Virginia, which is now part of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation following the 2024 merger.

According to the company, severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates, with the park's final operating day slated for Sunday, November 2, 2025.

It is unknown what will happen to the park's attractions upon closure, though attractions have been scrapped, sold and/or relocated in past instances of park closures.