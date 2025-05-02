Police are investigating and multiple staff members at a suburban Chicago school district are on leave after allegations the staff communicated "inappropriately" with a 14-year-old student.

According to Valley View School District 365U, the school was notified by Bolingbrook police of alleged inappropriate conduct by a staff member at Brooks Middle School. The district said the incident involved a former Brooks Middle School student.

The staff member was put on administrative leave and the district said an investigation found "two additional employees were involved in inappropriate conduct towards the student." Those staff members were also placed on administrative leave.

A special meeting is scheduled for Monday to vote on the termination of the employees, the district said.

"VVSD is fully cooperating and working with the Bolingbrook Police Department to facilitate this ongoing investigation and at this time cannot share any additional details on this matter," the district said in a notice on its website.

Bolingbrook police said it received information about the inappropriate conduct on April 8.

"Detectives, School Resource Officers, and Valley View School District Administration quickly identified the involved parties and put a safety plan into place," the department said in a statement.

As of Friday, no charges were filed in the case and in the incident remains under investigation, police said.