Fire at suburban senior living community leaves one resident in critical condition

A fire broke out at a senior living community in suburban Bolingbrook Friday, according to the Bolingbrook Fire Department.
The department said they responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the department, crews found heavy fire conditions at a single unit. The fire was contained, and three residents were transported to local hospitals.
One resident was reported to be in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No further updates were available.
