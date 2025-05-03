Bolingbrook

Fire at suburban senior living community leaves one resident in critical condition

The department said they responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. Friday

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

A fire broke out at a senior living community in suburban Bolingbrook Friday, according to the Bolingbrook Fire Department.

The department said they responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the department, crews found heavy fire conditions at a single unit. The fire was contained, and three residents were transported to local hospitals.

One resident was reported to be in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No further updates were available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Bolingbrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us