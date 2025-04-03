A new ranking of universities that could be dubbed "New Ivies" has named an Illinois school and multiple Midwest colleges among the top.

The ranking, from Forbes, named 10 public and private schools that are "attracting the best and the brightest, and graduating students that are outpacing most Ivy Leaguers in the eyes of employers."

"These colleges are highly selective—applicants have a one in seven chance, or slimmer, to gain admission to one of the private New Ivies, and a 50% chance or less to enroll at one of the 10 mostly large public universities," the ranking noted. "And, they accept the best—the private New Ivies admit students with a median SAT score of 1530—slightly higher than the nation’s largest Ivy, Cornell University, which has a median SAT score of 1520. The public universities, which educate a combined 396,000 students, admit students with a median SAT score of 1410."

The ranking looked at "degree-granting, for-year public and private, not-for-profit colleges" using data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Ivy League schools - including Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale - and "Ivy plus," schools like Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, were not included.

To be ranked on the list, schools had to enroll at least 3,500 students if private, and 4,000 students if public. They also needed to admit fewer than 20% of applicants, if private, and 50% of applicants, if public. And finally, they needed to have a median SAT of 1530 for private schools and a median ACT of 34. Public schools needed a median 1410 SAT and a median ACT of 32.

On the top 10 for public universities was University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. For private, Northwestern University also made the cut.

Here are the top Midwest public schools on the list:

Purdue University

University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

The top private universities included the following:

Northwestern University

University of Notre Dame

Washington University S. Louis

See the full ranking here.