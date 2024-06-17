The Illinois State Treasure's online auction of unclaimed property begins Monday, according to a press release from State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs' office.

According to the release, the week-long auction includes hundreds of unclaimed property items, ranging from a 14-karat gold charm bracelet, to a 1783 Spanish Milled Dollar.

“The online auction offers a convenient way for people to shop from anywhere and find a variety of distinctive items they can add to a personal collection or give as the perfect gift,” Frerichs said in the release.

A total of 100 lots will be auctioned, the release said, with household items like furniture, tools, filing cabinets and a 2016 Ford Diesel Pickup Truck among the items in the auction.

The majority of the items are coins, paper money, jewelry and "exotic collectibles," the auction's website showed, with a number of gold rings, pocket watches and pieces of costume jewelry up for grabs.

Some of the items included $2 bills and rare coins, like American Sliver Eagle Proof Coins, Roosevelt Dimes and more. According to U.S. Currency Auctions, some bills and coins could be worth more to collectors.

Perspective bidders must register with iBid in order to participate in the auction, the release said. All auction items can be viewed on the Illinois State Treasure Unclaimed Property Auction site here.

The auction continues through Friday, the release said.

Illinois residents can check to see if they have unclaimed property or unclaimed money here.