Emergency situation on United Airlines flight at O'Hare ‘resolved safely,' officials say

An "emergency situation" on a United Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Seattle involving the aircraft's engine was "resolved safely," authorities said.

According to United Airlines, Flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle was delayed prior to the flight's departure due to an issue with the engine, which was "immediately addressed" by the local ground crew and emergency responders.

Airline officials said the plane was towed to the gate, where passengers deplaned normally. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The aircraft involved as an Airbus A320, with 148 passengers and five crew members on board, airline officials said.

According to the airline, emergency responders met the aircraft out of caution and alternative travel arrangements are being made for the customers affected.

