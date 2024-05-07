A tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Chicago area Tuesday afternoon as well as parts of Michigan and Wisconsin as severe weather loomed over the region.

The watch, which impacts all of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, was issued around 1:30 p.m., and will remain in effect until 8 p.m., the NWS said.

Storms began to hit Northwest Indiana shortly after 2:30 p.m., with a severe thunderstorm warning being issued for parts of Lake County in Indiana.

That storm has since continued to move east, triggering a warning for parts of both Lake and Porter counties until 3:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was later issued for the storm as it moved into LaPorte County.

Tornado Warning including Michigan City IN, Trail Creek IN and Long Beach IN until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/mbp6Gljqii — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 7, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Portage IN, Merrillville IN and Hobart IN until 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/AdZYdHzMXu — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including East Chicago IN and Whiting IN until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4QPw5RTrYe — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

"A few tornadoes likely," the alert said, adding that scattered hail "up to tennis ball size" was possible. In addition, scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hours could also occur, the NWS said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The watch spawned a tornado warning in the northwestern corner of McHenry County shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Boone County, IL, McHenry County, IL until 2:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/jx99IOgNTJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

Though the tornado warning has expired, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a larger part of McHenry County until 3:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Harvard IL, Spring Grove IL and Wonder Lake IL until 3:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/k1UZriRcgy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9o7IJxUHse — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 7, 2024

Minutes later, a severe thunderstorm warning covering parts of Cook and Will counties, including much of the city of Chicago, was issued. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour with this storm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Chicago IL, Cicero IL and Tinley Park IL until 2:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/mrBBTW6qLf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Grundy County, Kendall and Will Counties, with 60 mile-per-hour winds and quarter-sized hail possible. The warnings were set to expire shortly after 2 p.m., according to the NWS.

Keep track of weather alerts near you here

The watches and warnings comes as a second round of thunderstorms makes it way in the Chicago area, with Illinois weather radar showing an "increasing threat"' of severe weather to all of Northeastern Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana.

"There is an increasing threat for severe weather this afternoon with scattered storms expected to develop soon and continue through early evening," a 12:21 p.m. Tweet from the National Weather Service said.

ILLINOIS WEATHER RADAR: Track strong to severe storms headed to Chicago area

Storm Timing

According to the NWS, the storm timing for the second round was expected to begin around 1 p.m. and last through 5 p.m. Hazards include damaging hail, wind and tornadoes, the NWS added.

There is an increasing threat for severe weather this afternoon with scattered storms expected to develop soon and continue through early evening. Hazards include damaging hail, wind, and tornadoes! Have multiple ways to receive warning information today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/CC8OkjE4O0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

During that window, much of Northeastern Illinois will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale. Parts of Northwest Indiana ranked as level three of five, the NWS said, with storms there potentially producing "strong tornadoes" and "destructive hail."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the thunderstorms will be scattered in nature.

Due to the impending weather, The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago issued an “overflow action alert," urging residents to "limit water usage to absolute necessities."

According to the alert, residents are being asked to delay taking showers or baths, and to wait on operating dishwashers and washing machines unless absolutely necessary. Residents are also being asked not to water their lawns, and to flush toilets less frequently in coming hours.

Morning storms in Illinois moved eastward at about 45 miles per hour, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, and contained gusty winds and some hail. Those storms moved out of the area around 10 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., both Chicago O'Hare and Midway International Airports had issued alerts due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. At O'Hare, a ground delay was issued through 9:45 a.m. At Midway, a ground stop was issued but lifted around 9:15 a.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 70 O'Hare flights had been canceled, with average delays close to an hour, according to FlyChicago.com.

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., much of the Chicago area will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather, according to the NWS. Earlier, the NWS said the area was only under a "marginal" risk, or level one of five.

During that window, damaging winds and damaging hail were expected, Roman said, adding that brief tornadoes were possible.

"All weather hazards will be at play," Roman stressed, of the afternoon storms.

According to Roman, high temperatures Tuesday were expected in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: More storm chances

While much of Wednesday was expected to remain dry, the active weather pattern could continue Wednesday afternoon and evening, Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's storms also have the potential to turn strong or severe.

Active spring weather pattern continues, with rounds of thunderstorms today through Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be severe this afternoon, and again late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Otherwise, it will remain warm into mid-week, before cooling late in the week. pic.twitter.com/WNoD6Fg0jH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2024

Temperatures Wednesday will see a wider range, with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, the NWS said.

Thursday, more rain chances return, forecast models show. Cooler temperatures are set to end the week, Roman said.