Costco, Target, Sam's Club: What's open and closed on Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors and remembers those who died while serving in the United States Military, is being observed on Monday, with somber memorials and parades being held to honor their sacrifices.

Since the day is a federal holiday, many entities also have abbreviated hours or are closed completely on the day, leading to some questions about what's open and what's not.

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Most retailers, including big chains like Target, Walmart and more, will remain open for the holiday, many offering major sales and discounts.

Some, like CVS pharmacies, may be open but will have adjusted hours due to the holiday. Shoppers will want to check the hours for their local store.

One major retailer, however, will not be open for the holiday: Costco. According to Costco's website, the whole store observes the following holidays: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Sam's Club, another membership-based store, will be open to its members on Memorial Day, according to the company's website.

Grocery Stores

Although many grocery stores are open for Memorial Day, they may have reduced or limited hours.

Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Aldi and Jewel Osco and more have all previously remained open for the holiday.

Whole Foods, for example, only lists Christmas Day as the holiday for a complete closure, but urged shoppers to check their local store page for updates.

Meanwhile, Aldi stores will likely have adjusted hours for the holiday, with some stores operating from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of the usual 8 p.m. closing time.

Banks

Banks and many other financial institutions are closed on Memorial Day.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday, and mail delivery will not take place.

Public Libraries

Public libraries in Illinois will not be open for the holiday.

State Office Buildings

Public offices, including for the Secretary of State Office's Driver's Service facilities, will not be open on the Memorial Day holiday.