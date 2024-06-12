Inappropriate? Or stunning? The internet is heated over this mother-of-the-bride dress

One mother of the bride is causing a stir online for her attire — and not because she wore white.

“The most stunning MOB dress we’ve ever seen!!!!” wedding content creator Chloe LeBlanc captioned a recent Instagram reel.

In the footage, Louisiana mom Lori DeWitt, 53, walks down the aisle in a custom Audrey + Brooks floral design featuring a plunging neckline and a detachable bow and train. The bride, Amanda DeWitt Leblanc, 26, wears a Romona Keveza off-the-shoulder trumpet gown. (It was one of three dresses she wore that night!)

There is now a waitlist for Lori Dewitt's custom Audrey + Brooks mother of the bride gown. (@capturedbychloe.co via Instagram)

"We didn’t realize my dress was going to spark a debate, but we’re laughing about it," Lori tells TODAY.com. “I’m the last person you’d expect to go viral. I don't even post photos!"

Reactions to Lori’s look included:

“She’s trying to upstage her daughter.”

“If my mom doesn’t do this she has to go home. I would be pissed if she did anything less!!!”

“It’s not the mother’s day!”

“You go Mom!! You look fabulous!! I can’t wait until my daughter gets married! I wanna look just like you!!”

“Wow. Couldn’t she let her daughter be the bigger deal that day?!!! If my mother did that I’d send her back to change.”

“She wanted to be the star obviously!”

“I love this so much! I want my Mom to feel So beautiful on my wedding day, ya’ll are cray.”

“Ridiculously low cut. Beautiful fabric, trashy cut for a wedding. Period.”

Lori Dewitt walked down the aisle with her husband, Robert Chance DeWitt. (@capturedbychloe.co via Instagram)

Amanda and Lori purchased their dresses while on a shopping trip to New York City. Not only did Amanda approve of Lori’s pick, she calls the floral gown “perfect.”

“I love what she wore,” Amanda, a podiatrist in Florida, tells TODAY.com. “My mom looked absolutely stunning.”

“It was just as much her day as it was mine,” Amanda adds.

Amanda says her mother-in-law opted for a pink statuesque gown with statement flowers for the black tie optional affair at Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans on June 1.

“We wanted our family members to shine,” Amanda says.

Bride Amanda DeWitt helped her mom choose her floral gown. (@capturedbychloe.co via Instagram)

Lori, an interior designer who specializes in college dorm rooms, says there is now a waitlist for her custom Audrey + Brooks gown at Flora on Madison in New York City.

“It was originally strapless — but I didn’t think that was appropriate for a Catholic Church, so they changed the neckline,” Lori explains.

“For my next daughter’s wedding I think I’m going to show up in a burlap sack that says MOB,” she jokes.

Though Lori has a sense of humor about the comments on Instagram, she also calls them “a little heartbreaking.”

“I would never do anything to hurt my daughter,” Lori says. “Everybody just wanted to look their best.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: