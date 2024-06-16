Chicago's public pools will open for the season on Monday – with a major change

Chicagoans will be able to cool down from the 90-degree temperatures by visiting the city's public pools beginning on Monday, when they open for the season.

The city's 77 outdoor and indoor pools will be open six days a week due to an increase in the number of lifeguards, park district officials said. Most city pools were open at least five days a week in 2023.

Ahead of the summer, Chicago Park District reported "strong seasonal lifeguard hiring," citing efforts like the "Your Perfect Summer Job" hiring campaign and the new stipend-based Lifeguard Explorer Training Program.

“We worked hard to strengthen our lifeguard pipeline and to yield sufficient candidates to open all beaches and pools, and it has paid off. Due to our extensive hiring efforts, Chicago residents and families will enjoy their summer and cool-off in our beaches and pools,” Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño said in a news release. “For hundreds of young lifeguards this is an important job in public service that equips them with strong work experience and essential lifesaving skills that they can use throughout their lifetime.”

This time around, the city's pools are opening a year earlier compared to 2023.

Most will operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the hottest times of the day, but schedules may be adjusted as lifeguards return to school before Labor Day, according to the park district. Pool schedules are available on its website here.

As of Monday, the city's 200-plus water spray features and water playgrounds will be up and running, according to the park district.

On top of the dozens of pools, swimmers will also have another option.

The Humboldt Beach, the only man-made inland beach, will also open on Monday after a four-year hiatus. All beaches, including the Humboldt Beach, are staffed and open daily, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Labor Day.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Pool and beach season runs through Labor Day as well.