All inbound lanes on the Edens Expressway at the Touhy exit were blocked Tuesday morning and traffic is expected to be snarled for hours due to a serious crash overnight involving a semi truck and another vehicle.

"This is a major traffic alert, and a full closure of the Edens," NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin warned drivers.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the inbound lanes between Touhy and Peterson and Lincolnwood, Martin said. One of the vehicles caught fire, according to TrafficNet, and some highway infrastructure was damaged.

At least one person was seriously injured, Martin said.

Photos and video from the scene show major backups on the inbound side at the Touhy exit, with multiple emergency vehicles blocking all southbound lanes. Under the overpass at Touhy, the a burnt semi could be seen on its side, with debris scattered around.

The other vehicle involved, black sedan, was in a ditch, Martin said.

As of 5:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Dempster, and drivers were directed to exit at Touhy West and then get back on the highway at the entrance south of the overpass.

Martin said the inbound Edens could be shut for as many as five or six hours due to the crash.

"That's the entire morning commute," Martin said.

Martin added that drivers can avoid the backup by exiting at Dempster.

The crash comes as major construction on Kennedy Expressway into and out of Chicago continues, with inbound express lanes closed through the end of 2025.

No further details were provided. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.