Chicago's Humboldt Beach to reopen after 4-year hiatus

Following an extended closure of Chicago's only inland city beach, Humboldt Beach is scheduled to reopen for the first time in four years later this month, the Chicago Park District announced.

According to the park district, Humboldt Beach will officially reopen to the public on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m., aligning with the opening of the city's outdoor pools.

The beach, located at 1400 North Sacramento Avenue, will be fully staffed, with the city's park district crediting a recruitment campaign to help stem a lifeguard shortage that has affected the city in recent years.

“Due in large part to the success of our seven-month long ‘Your Perfect Summer Job’ recruitment campaign, which yielded a great response from lifeguards that make staffing Humboldt Park Beach possible, we can finally confidently say that the lifeguard shortage is behind us, and our beaches and pools will be fully staffed and open for swimming all summer long," Chicago Park District CEO Rosa Escareño said.

Lifeguards will be on daily duty at Humboldt Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with information on the beach's swim status available on the park district's website. Admission to Humboldt Beach is free.

According to park district officials, vegetation has been removed from the beach's swim area, with sand groomed in preparation for filling next week. Water quality testing services in conjunction with the UIC School of Public Health will soon begin.

The Chicago Park District advises beachgoers to:

Dispose of trash in the receptacles provided,

Refrain from feeding the birds,

Use waterproof swim pants on small children, and

Keep dogs out of the water and away from the beach.

More information on the city's beaches can be found here.