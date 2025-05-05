A suburban high school senior was killed in an early morning car crash Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, with school officials calling the incident a "tragic loss."

The single-vehicle fatal crash occurred at 4:31 a.m. Sunday morning in Calumet City, on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to I-94 northbound, Illinois State Police said. The sole occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-female, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The crash occurred hours after Homewood Flossmoor High School's prom, "A Night of Enchanted Elegance," which took place from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Photos and video from the scene of the accident showed a badly damaged white Jaguar, with its back window completely shattered. The right front passenger side appeared charged and mangled.

A letter sent to families of Homewood Flossmoor High School Sunday morning identified the victim in the crash as Tom May Lyons, a senior at the school.

"With permission from Tom Mya's mother, we are sharing this news with the HF family to assure you are aware of this tragic loss as well as the support available for students and staff," the letter signed by Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley and Principal Dr. Clinton Alexander said.

The letter also said the school would be providing grief services to students and staff.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tom Mya's family," the letter continued. "Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this tragic loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other. We are here for you."

A May 1 Facebook post from the high school showed Lyons on "Decision Day," wearing a University of Illinois sweatshirt and holding a bag of "alumni swag" as part of a Decision Day raffle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.