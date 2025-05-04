Flags in Illinois and around the U.S. are flying at half-staff this weekend in honor of fallen firefighters.

Under a proclamation from President Donald Trump, this weekend has been designated as National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day weekend, honoring firefighters who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the White House said.

According to the proclamation, flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday to mark the memorial weekend.

“Firefighters often enter our lives only when something has gone catastrophically wrong, yet they stand ready every day to protect our people and communities,” the president said in the proclamation. “This National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, we remember the American patriots who gave their lives in service to others, and pray for the courageous families who carry on in their absence.”

Prior to Sunday, Illinois’ flags had been at half-staff to honor the four victims killed in a crash in downstate Chatham last week under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Four students between the ages of 4 and 18 were killed in the crash when a vehicle struck an after-school program facility in the community located near Springfield.

The driver was not injured, and an investigation continues into what caused the fatal crash. Toxicology results came back negative for alcohol and other drugs, according to Illinois State Police.