Cinco de Mayo 2025: Deals and events around Chicago to get the fiesta started

While some popular Cinco de Mayo celebrations won't be happening this year, deals and freebies are still being offered across the Chicago area in honor of the day.

Though the May 5 holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, it has grown in popularity in the United States.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are some of the many deals and festivities in and around Chicago to celebrate the holiday:

CRUZ BLANCA & LEÑA BRAVA

Cruz Blanca and Leña Brava in Chicago's West Loop are teaming up to open their shared patio at 900 W. Randolph St. for an all-day fiesta to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The patio will be decorated as a colorful, traditional Mexican atmosphere and a live DJ will spin Latin music.

BROKEN ENGLISH

Broken English is celebrating Cinco de Mayo at their Loop location, 75 E. Lake St., with $6 tequila shots and $3 cans of Modelo. There will also be a retro Camper/Kombi van pop up serving as a festive photo op and giveaway hub in front of the patio from 4-7 p.m. and a live DJ and giveaways throughout the day.

VELVET TACO

Velvet Taco is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering a free souvenir cup with the purchase of a large Boozy Libation when dining in (while supplies last). The Velvet Room rewards members will receive double points for purchases on May 5.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

TALA HOUSE

Tala House in Andersonville is offering a limited-time menu to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Patrons can enjoy limited-time dishes such as shrimp ceviche, elote, braised short rib tacos, vegetarian enchiladas and more. Plus, Tala House will also be shaking up festive cocktails to compliment the menu.

DUFFY’S TAVERN

Duffy’s Tavern in Lakeview is serving up $8 Altos margaritas, $8 Altos shots and $5 drafts to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

CESAR’S KILLER MARGARITAS

Cesar’s Killer Margaritas in Lakeview is celebrating the holiday by paying tribute to the Mexican flag with their Cinco de Mayo Margarita Flight with strawberry, lime and sour apple margaritas.

AMERIKAS

Amerikas in Oak Park is offering $10 classic margaritas and $5 micheladas from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.

MANCHAMANTELES

Manchamanteles in Chicago's Bucktown is teaming up with Marz Community Brewing Co. to debut the Maíz Dorado, a crisp and sweet corn lager, on Cinco de Mayo. Cans of the new brew will be available on the Manchamanteles patio from 5-9 p.m. for sample or purchase.

LIRICA

Lirica on Navy Pier is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by shaking up their regular menu with the addition of themed food and beverage pairings, including baja fish tacos, steak nachos and more. Their Cinco de Mayo patio party, featuring a live DJ and complimentary rose (while supplies last) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will kick off their Festival De Los Patios. The nearly two-week celebration will highlight Latin-inspired food and drink options, from May 5 through May 18. Additional information is available here.

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a free side of queso with purchase of an entrée. Moe Rewards Members can double their deal by stacking the free queso offer with the Moe Monday deal with additional savings. Plus, the first 20 guests on Cinco De Mayo will receive a free Moe’s t-shirt.

GUZMAN Y GOMEZ

Guzman y Gomez is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with deals from sunrise to sunset. Grab a $5 breakfast burrito until 10 a.m. and $5 burritos and bowls and $3 margaritas to celebrate the holiday. The deal is available on all Guzman y Gomez ordering platforms, including dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and their app.

CHIPOTLE

The fast-casual chain will offer free chips and queso for Cinco de Mayo using the code "CINCO25."

"Some things just make sense," the chain's website reads. "Like Free Chips & Queso and Cinco."

TACO BELL

While the popular fast food chain has a number of offerings on the table for the month of May, one in particular stands out for Cinco de Mayo.

Anyone who spends $20 or more on a delivery order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates of Grubhub through May 5 gets a free Nachos BellGrande.

See other offers here.