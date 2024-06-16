The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared Monday an Air Pollution Action Day in several Chicago-area counties, citing elevated ozone levels.

The Action Day, which is the first issued this year, includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake,

McHenry and Will counties, according to a news release from the Illinois EPA.

In Illinois, an Air Pollution Action Day is issued when air quality is forecasted to be at or above the Orange or “Unhealthy/Sensitive Groups” category for two or more consecutive days. Similarly, an Air Quality Alert went into effect on Sunday.

According to AirNow, the Chicago area is forecast to have an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 100 and 150 on Sunday afternoon and on Monday. The AQI is measured based on five major air pollutants, including ground-level ozone, particle pollution and others. Ozone levels tend to be elevated during spells of hot weather, and more particle pollution occurs when residents use air conditioning units in their homes and businesses, officials say.

Individuals with pulmonary illnesses and other risk factors such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and individuals who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours per day should reduce exposure outdoors during the alert, according to officials.

Those who worry about being affected should look out for the following symptoms: wheezing, coughing, a fast

heartbeat, fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath. If symptoms worsen, you should call your doctor or 911.

People are urged to take the following steps to reduce their contributions to air pollution, especially on action days, according to the state EPA.

Limit Driving – combine errands, walk, or bike if possible.

If driving, avoid idling, consolidate errands, and keep your vehicle and other engines

properly tuned. Conserve energy to reduce energy demands.

Use environmentally friendly household and cleaning products.

Avoid using gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

Notify colleagues, friends, and family to help protect their health and encourage actions.