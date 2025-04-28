A suburban couple has been identified as those killed in a frightening seven-vehicle crash that injured numerous others in La Grange Friday afternoon.

Melissa Ann Lane, 49, and Brett Lane, 51, of Hinsdale, were both killed in the crash, which also injured at least three other people, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Initially, all five were transported to area hospitals before the two were pronounced dead, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released, but La Grange police said officers and the Major Case Assistance Team's crash investigation unit are investigating.

Police asked anyone who may have footage of the crash to contact them at (708)- 579-2333.

Footage from NBC's Sky 5 helicopter showed multiple cars heavily damaged at the scene.

According to an obituary, Brett and Melissa Lane were parents of five children "and spent majority of their life in their beautiful home in Hinsdale." The pair met while attending graduate school at Northwestern University studying engineering.

"Brett and Melissa were pillars of their community. Strong, fearless role models that touched the hearts of many," the obituary read. "Brett had an infectious spirit, a love of innovation, and an unwavering work ethic. Melissa was a positive beacon of life and hope; always lifting up those around her. Brett and Melissa’s greatest accomplishment was raising their five children and building a family of profound love that was tangible to all."

A visitation is set for Tuesday afternoon and evening at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale and a funeral will take place Wednesday for family and friends.