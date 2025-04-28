New details released after body found floating in river in suburban forest preserve

New details were released Monday after someone on a suburban forest preserve trail discovered a human body floating in a river over the weekend.

Authorities from both the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and the Naperville police departments were called just before 3 p.m. Saturday to the West Branch DuPage River in Burlington Park Forest Preserve for a report of a body found in the water.

There, officers recovered the body of a 44-year-old Naperville resident, police said.

A cause of death was still "pending determination by the DuPage County Coroner's Office," according to police, but preliminary findings suggested foul play was not a contributing factor.

An investigation remained ongoing Monday and the park was open to the public. Police said there was "no threat to public safety."

"The Forest Preserve District remains committed to the safety of all visitors and appreciates the public’s patience during this investigation," the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police Department said in a release.