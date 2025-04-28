Health officials are urging pet owners and landscapers to be aware as a bacterial disease detected in central Illinois this month poses a potential threat to pets.

Tularemia killed several squirrels in Champaign, and a rabbit in Douglas County.

What is it, how is it spread and what do pet owners need to watch for?

Here's what to know:

What is Tularemia?

According to the CDC, Francisella tularensis is a bacterium commonly found in animals, especially rodents, rabbits and hares.

Humans can become infected with the bacteria, as can domestic pets like cats and dogs.

How is Tularemia spread?

It’s most commonly spread through contact with infected animals, or can be passed via tick or flea bites.

"Dogs and cats will get it through tick bites, hunting rabbits or rodents, if they are messing with a carcass of an animal that died of tularemia," said Dr. Elaine Simpson, a veterinarian at the Animal Medical Center of Chicago.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms in pets include lack of appetite, extreme fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes and wounds that are oozing.

Humans would experience skin ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, fever, weakness and cough.

"It can be anywhere from not a major illness to fatal for these animals," Simpson said.

How to prevent Tularemia?

Simpson said it's paramount to ensure your pet is on a good tick and flea medication.

"Keeping your dog on a really good flea or tick medication can be really critical," she said. "If you have outdoor cats they should stay inside so they’re not hunting rabbits or rodents. Cats are far more likely to encounter tularemia than dogs are."

She also said it's important to not let your animal smell or go near a carcass, as the bacteria can be airborne.

"It takes a really low number of the bacteria to actually create illness," she said.

People can also contract the illness from animals.

Can Tularemia be treated?

It can be treated with antibiotics.

The CDC suggests using insect repellent, wearing gloves when handling sick or dead animals and avoiding mowing over a dead animal as it can send the bacteria into the air.

While it has not been detected in the Chicago area at this time, vets say these are good practices to follow.