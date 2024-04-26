Smashing Pumpkins announce new guitarist after viral search

Following a viral search that included seeking open applications from the public, the Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new guitarist for their upcoming tour.

The Chicago-based rock band is welcoming Kiki Wong to join the group's current touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jack Bates and Katie Cole.

The news you have been waiting for has finally arrived!

SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong. Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole. pic.twitter.com/kCh9cgPavD — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) April 26, 2024

"It's been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time. I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you're willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins," Wong said.

The band announced they would be sharing more information in the coming weeks while encouraging fans to check out Wong's work and welcome her into the fold.

The Smashing Pumpkins have released 12 studio albums, with their most recent work, "Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts" being released in May 2023.

The group kicks off their next tour in Birmingham, England on June 7, while kicking off a North American tour in Washington, D.C. on July 29.

The Smashing Pumpkins will play a hometown show at Wrigley Field alongside Green Day on Aug. 13.

More information on the upcoming tour can be found here.