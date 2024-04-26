OJ Simpson's cause of death revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

New details have emerged about O.J. Simpson's passing.

Two weeks after the former NFL player—who was better known later in life for his 1995 trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman—died at age 76, his cause of death has been confirmed.

Simpson died after a private battle with prostate cancer, his attorney Michael Lavergne, confirmed to E! News.

Earlier this month, Simpson's kids—including Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney and Justin, from his marriage to Nicole—announced he had passed away in a statement posted on their dad's social media accounts.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the April 11 statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

However, in the months ahead of his death, Simpson had refuted claims about his health, including rumors he was in hospice. "Hospice? Hospice? You talkin' 'bout hospice?" he said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, in February. "No, I'm not in any hospice, I don't who put that out there."

Even though he was never criminally charged with the crime, in 2018 a TV movie came out featuring a 2006 rediscovered interview of O.J. talking to journalist Judith Regan where he hypothetically recounts what happened on the night Nicole was killed.

Following the news of Simpson's death, many involved in the 1995 murder trial—of which he was infamously acquitted of the charges—reacted with their thoughts on the former athlete and his legacy. (Simpson was later found liable for Brown and Goldman's deaths in civil court.)

Marcia Clark—the lead prosecutor during his 1995 trial— expressed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, "I send my condolences to Mr. Simpson's family."

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner—who was previously married to Nicole's close friend Kris Jenner—shared a simple, biting response to learning of Simpson's death, writing on X, "Good Riddance."