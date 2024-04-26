Chicago Police

24-hour vigil in remembrance of fallen Chicago police officers held

“Go walk through this memorial and look at the names and take the time to learn about a hero who sacrificed for all of us in the city”

By Regina Waldroup

A 24-hour vigil paying tribute to Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty was held Friday at the Gold Star Families Memorial.

The Chicago Police Honor Guard is honoring the fallen officers at the vigil, with the 601st flag representing a fallen police officer being placed into the ground earlier this week in honor of Officer Luis Huesca, who will be laid to rest on Monday.

Huesca was shot to death early Sunday morning as he made his way home after a shift. Police are still searching for his killer.

“This is a tough loss for members of this agency and a lot of members of our community,” Caitlyn Brennan of the 100 Club of Illinois said. “Go walk through this memorial and look at the names and take the time to learn about a hero who sacrificed for all of us in the city.”

The group works with families that have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

A closing ceremony for the vigil will be held at midnight at Gold Star Memorial Park.

