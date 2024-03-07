Homewood Metra station to close for several weeks due to construction

Commuters who use suburban Homewood’s Metra station will need to find alternatives for several weeks, as the agency announced that the station will close beginning April 1.

According to a press release from the agency, the station will close to replace the stairway that leads from an underground entry point to the boarding platform for trains on the Metra Electric Line.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience to our Homewood customers, but this is the only stairway to the platform, and it must be replaced, which leaves us with no alternative but to close the station and replace the stairway as quickly as possible,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

The closure is expected to run through May 20, according to agency officials.

The elevator between the tunnel and platform will also be closed during that time, and will remain closed for up to 90 days as its replaced.

Access will remain open to the Amtrak platform on the east side of the station, according to officials.

There are multiple Metra stops close to Homewood that can be used as alternatives, including the Calumet stop, located approximately one mile north on Dixie Highway. Pace bus 356 offers service between the two stations.

Riders can also utilize the Flossmoor stop on the Electric Line. Both Flossmoor and Calumet are ADA accessible, according to the agency.

Inbound trains that run express from Homewood will instead run express from Calumet, and outbound trains that express to Homewood will instead run to Calumet, according to officials.

Full work on the reconstruction of the Homewood station is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.