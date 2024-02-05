Here's where you can order your new I-PASS sticker tags

As the Illinois Tollway moves to sticker tags for vehicles, there are numerous options that motorists have to obtain the new stickers.

The new tags, which use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to send signals to I-PASS sensors, are now available in a variety of ways, and here’s how you can get yours now.

In-Person Ordering

You can obtain I-PASS sticker tags in person at all Illinois Tollway Customer Service Centers in the Chicago area. These sticker tags are free of charge and should be activated as soon as possible.

Tags can be obtained for multiple cars, with no deposit required.

Residents can also visit Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area to pick up tags, or RoadRanger gas stations, according to the Tollway.

Those obtaining the sticker tags at those locations will be required to pay a retail service fee, officials said.

Online Ordering

The Tollway is also offering motorists the chance to obtain their sticker tags via online ordering.

Motorists can access their I-PASS accounts via the Illinois Tollway’s website. Under the “transponders” tab, motorists can then request to “order a transponder,” and then be sure to choose a “windshield-mounted” transponder.

Unlike the existing transponders, which required a deposit, the new sticker tags do not, and motorists can choose how many they need for their existing vehicles.

Once obtained, motorists can activate their sticker tags for each vehicle on their accounts. This process should be completed within 15 days of receipt of the new tags, according to Tollway officials.

Each vehicle will need its own sticker, unlike transponders which could be moved between vehicles.

Mobile App

Residents can also use the Illinois Tollway mobile app to go through the ordering process, according to officials.