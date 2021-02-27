Watch: NBC Chicago Docuseries ‘Vaccinated State'

Amid continued questions about the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, a new docuseries from NBC Chicago explores the issues and reception of one of the most sought-after medicines in our lifetime.

In "Vaccinated State," NBC 5's Chris Hush, Greg Sanchez and Ivonne Ramirez document the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, putting a spotlight on what Illinois residents need to know, what we're still learning and what's next.

Watch the first two episodes in the players below, including the newly launched "Episode 2: Getting the Shot." Episodes 3 and 4 launch March 7 and March 14, respectively.

Episode 1: The Vaccine Truth

From conspiracy theories to mistrust in African American communities, NBC Chicago's Chris Hush follows the stories of those tackling some of the biggest challenges getting in the way of the life-saving coronavirus vaccine.

Episode 2: Getting the Shot

In the second episode of NBC Chicago's "Vaccinated State," take a look inside the belly of an aircraft as the coronavirus vaccine arrives in Illinois and into the arms of some of the first to be inoculated in the state.