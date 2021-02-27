Watch: NBC Chicago Docuseries ‘Vaccinated State'

Amid continued questions about the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, a new docuseries from NBC Chicago explores the issues and reception of one of the most sought-after medicines in our lifetime.
In "Vaccinated State," NBC 5's Chris Hush, Greg Sanchez and Ivonne Ramirez document the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, putting a spotlight on what Illinois residents need to know, what we're still learning and what's next.
Watch the first two episodes in the players below, including the newly launched "Episode 2: Getting the Shot." Episodes 3 and 4 launch March 7 and March 14, respectively.
Episode 1: The Vaccine Truth
Episode 2: Getting the Shot