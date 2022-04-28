Watch: Second Season of NBC Chicago Docuseries ‘Scene of the Crime'

Three Chicago-area mysteries are put under the microscope in the second season of NBC Chicago's unsolved mysteries series, "Scene of the Crime," available starting Friday, April 29, on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV.

NBC 5 veteran investigator and former "Dateline" reporter Rob Stafford tells the stories of two new mysteries and one puzzling case finally solved with a shocking twist no one expected. The stories include the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, the disappearance of an "American Idol" contestant's mother, Viola Martin, and an update in the case of missing United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia.

In the three-part series, Stafford uncovers new twists in cases once at the center of national headlines, interviews stunned family members who knew something was wrong and digs up analysis that will have viewers questioning everything they thought they knew about these cases.

Episode 1: What Happened to Jelani Day?

He was a bright student with a promising future, but an unexpected and sudden change in his daily routine led to a heartbreaking discovery as the reliable son went missing and his relentless mother went looking. New clues and never-before-seen evidence unfolds in a case that was once under a national spotlight.

Episode 2: Holiday Heartbreak: The Disappearance of Viola Martin

The mother of a star contestant on "American Idol" disappears and her daughter goes from Hollywood star to detective as she searches for answers. Viola Martin, a mother of three, said she was leaving a Christmas party to deliver a plate of food to a family member recovering from surgery nearby. Her family never saw her again, but days after her disappearance, authorities made a surprising discovery that would throw everything they thought they knew about that night into question.

Episode 3: The Final Chapter of Missing United Executive Jake Cefolia

A surprise ending in the final chapter of missing United executive Jake Cefolia- a story viewers may remember from season one of “Scene of the Crime.” Answers are finally discovered in the missing person case once riddled with clues, but the shocking twist at the end stunned even the investigators who had been working on the investigation.