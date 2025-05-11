The Chicago Bears will have some tough opponents in 2025, and the NFL is getting ready to release their schedule for the coming year.

While the NFL will unveil the full schedule in a televised special Wednesday night, select games will be revealed ahead of time, with international contests being announced in coming days.

For the Bears, none of those international games will apply, but there is one marquee game where they could find themselves slotted. The Philadelphia Eagles, by virtue of winning the Super Bowl, will get to kick off the regular season on a Thursday night at home, and the Bears just so happen to be taking on the defending champions in the City of Brotherly Love.

Including that game, the Bears will have 10 games against teams that appeared in the 2025 NFL playoffs, including six against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears will also tangle with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, and will hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders.

The Dallas Cowboys will also play the Bears at Soldier Field this fall, and Chicago will once again have to travel to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is the Bears’ full list of opponents for the 2025 season:

Home – Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away – Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

The Bears’ 2025 schedule will officially be unveiled Wednesday night in a televised special on NFL Network.