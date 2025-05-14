The 2025 NFL season is still months away, but it may feel a bit closer Wednesday as the full Chicago Bears schedule is released, with tickets going on sale shortly after.

The Bears teased the big announcement earlier this week on social media, with quarterback Caleb William and other players looking at a manilla folder marked "Confidential."

"These guys can keep a secret, right?" the post said.

While the full schedule comes Wednesday evening, the team's opponents have been released, and some of their games at Soldier Field were already announced. Black Friday, which falls this year on Nov. 28, Chicago will take on reigning Super Bowl champions The Philadelphia Eagles, which will air on Amazon Prime. And on Dec. 20, the Bears will host longtime rivals The Green Bay Packers.

The Bears, who finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 5-12 record, come into their 2025 NFL season with new head coach Ben Johnson, who spent the last three years as Offensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of the announcement, here's what to know.

What time does the NFL 2025 schedule come out?

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 14.

Who are the Bears opponents for 2025?

Here is the Bears’ full list of 2025 opponents:

HOME: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

AWAY: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

When to Chicago Bears tickets go on sale?

Presale access for season ticket holders and those on the Season Ticket Priority List will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8 p.m.

When does the NFL season start in 2025?

Defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will host the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to kick off the season.

NFL international games for 2025

There are a record seven international games on the docket for 2025. On Tuesday, the league revealed all of the matchups, expect for the Brazil game (which is rumored to be Chiefs-Chargers):