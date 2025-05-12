The Chicago Bears will learn their full 2025 schedule later this week, but we now know when their home game against the Green Bay Packers will take place.

The Bears and Packers will of course play twice this season, but their showdown with their hated rivals will be part of a high-profile doubleheader airing on Fox, according to the league.

According to Fox, the Bears will host the Packers as the back-half of a doubleheader in Week 16, with the two teams squaring off on Dec. 20.

The first game of that doubleheader will feature a rematch of the NFC Championship Game, as the Washington Commanders will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The games will conflict with a tripleheader of games for the expanded College Football Playoff, which will once again feature 12 teams in 2025.

The NFL is slowly releasing bits and pieces of its schedule for the 2025 season, including the Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys on the opening Thursday of the season later this fall.

The Bears’ full schedule will be released on Wednesday night, with single-game tickets also going on sale once that slate is released.

Here is the Bears’ full list of 2025 opponents:

Home – Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away – Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders