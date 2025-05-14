WNBA 2025 season predictions: Finals winner, MVP, Commissioner's Cup and more

Will the New York Liberty repeat? Or will a different WNBA franchise claim the league championship in October?

Will Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers stake her claim as an easy pick for the Rookie of the Year award? Or will another first-year player emerge from the shadows and wow in their debut season?

What about MVP? Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson claimed her third win in the category last season. Will someone like Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier or Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rival Wilson?

Ahead of the new season beginning, let's predict the winners of some of the key honors up for grabs:

Senior sports writer Mirin Fader explains why now is such a critical time for the WNBA to create a league based on "parity, equality, higher pay," and why the league will be successful in reaching a new CBA agreement.

Who will win the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

Last season, the Lynx took home the Commissioner's Cup before finishing as a runner-up for the league title. This year, a similar scenario could play out with the Fever. With the new talent upgrades around Clark, Indiana is the pick here to get a taste of winning a title early.

Who will win 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player?

Most Improved Player can be difficult to predict given the different criteria that can come into play. Has a high-drafted sophomore or third-year player shown tangible signs of hitting their potential? Has a low draft pick transformed into a hidden gem?

With this pick, second-year guard Kate Martin could make sense given her expected new role with the Golden State Valkyries. If her box-score averages pan out well and she's a key force behind Golden State's record come the end of the season, it may make sense.

Who will win 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year?

This one may come down to one or two players, but the pick here is Lynx star Collier to repeat.

Who will win 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year?

Wings star Bueckers was the top prospect in the 2025 class for a reason. Given her expected high-usage role, this should be an easy pick.

Who will win 2025 WNBA MVP?

Wilson and Collier should both be top options here, but given the Fever's possible upward trajectory and predicted Commissioner's Cup win, one would assume Clark was key to that. So, the pick here is Clark earns MVP honors in her sophomore season.

Who will win the 2025 WNBA Finals?

But will the Fever have enough to win the championship this season? With their current roster construction, several key players are set to hit the free-agent market next offseason. They have the intriguing blend of rising youngsters and reliable veterans along with incoming head coach Stephanie White, so they're the pick here before the roster gets shuffled again in 2026.

