Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is headed to the injured list, and slugging prospect Moises Ballesteros is headed to the big leagues.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs transferred pitcher Tyson Miller to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Ballesteros.

Happ, who had missed the team’s last three games with an oblique injury, will now head to the 10-day injured list, with manager Craig Counsell telling reporters that he hoped Happ would be back sooner rather than later.

In 39 games this season Happ has slashed .269/.364/.381 with three home runs and 19 RBI’s, primarily serving as the team’s lead-off hitter.

The move was made retroactively to May 10, meaning Happ can return after the team’s current homestand.

Ballesteros, a top-100 prospect in baseball and the Cubs’ No. 4-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been terrorizing minor league pitching in Iowa this season. He has already slugged four home runs and is slashing an impressive .368/.420/.522, and he has racked up 12 extra-base hits in 34 games.

Miller has been dealing with a hip impingement, and suffered setbacks during his rehab assignment in Iowa, according to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times.