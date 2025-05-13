A new movie studio and production facility in Inglewood will host the International Broadcast Center for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it was announced Tuesday.

The studio will be part of 300-acre mixed-use development under construction by Los Angeles Rams Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The IBC will house hundreds of media members from around the world for coverage of the third-ever Olympics in Los Angeles. The development will include offices, studios and control rooms.

After the Olympics and Paralympics, Hollywood Park Studios will be available for studio production and operations.

"The vision for Hollywood Park has always been to build a city within a city combining media, entertainment and technology that will transform the greater Los Angeles area," Kroenke said in a news release. "We are thrilled to expand the role we will play in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by hosting the International Broadcast Center and the global media outlets who will call it home during that summer. Beyond 2028, Hollywood Park Studios will be open to welcome a new industry to our live, work, play destination and bring a little bit of Hollywood to Hollywood Park."

The larger development is anchored by SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and the NFL Media office building.

Gensler Gensler

SoFi Stadium, where the Rams and Chargers play home games, will be converted into the largest Olympic swimming venue in history during the Olympics. It will host a dual-site Opening Ceremony with Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Opening Ceremony for the 2028 Paralympics, the first in Los Angeles.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The first phase of Hollywood Park Studios will be on 12 acres and consist of five sound stages, each 18,000 square feet, two of which open to a single 36,000 square foot stage. Hollywood Park Studios will have an open base camp area and parking structure that can accommodate 60 trailers.