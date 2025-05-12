The Chicago Cubs will be celebrating Mexican heritage this week at Wrigley Field, complete with a specially designed t-shirt.
According to the Cubs, the team will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night on Tuesday as they take on the Miami Marlins at the Friendly Confines.
First pitch for the game is set for 6:40 p.m.
Originally, fans had a chance to purchase a special ticket package that included a limited-edition green Cubs jersey celebrating Mexican heritage, but those jerseys quickly sold out, according to the team.
Instead, fans can now purchase a special ticket that comes with a limited-edition t-shirt designed by Chicago-based artist Sentrock, which will be available in three sizes for the game.
The only way to get the t-shirt is to buy the special ticket from the Cubs, and those seats are currently available on the team’s website.
