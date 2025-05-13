Illinois State Fair announces final grandstand headliner for 2025

The Illinois State Fair has announced its final grandstand headliner for the popular summer event.

Country star Jake Owen was officially added to the lineup, with his performance slated to take place on Aug. 8.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fair gets underway on Aug. 7 in the state capital, with a variety of artists headlining each night of the state fair from a variety of genres.

Among the other headliners already announced are Snoop Dogg, The Chainsmokers, and Def Leppard, according to state officials.

Tickets for the fair are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 17.

There are multiple “tiers” of tickets available in the grandstand, along with tickets available on the track in a standing room only section.

Here is a full list of headliners, with each show beginning at 8 p.m.:

Aug. 8: Jake Owen

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aug. 9: The Black Crowes

Aug. 10: Megan Moroney

Aug. 12: Sheryl Crow

Aug. 13: Snoop Dogg

Aug. 14: Brad Paisley

Aug. 15: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 16: Def Leppard

Aug. 17: Turnpike Troubadours

More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair’s website.

Tickets do not cover admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets to the fair cost $5 Sunday-Thursday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays for individuals between the ages of 13 and 59, with discounts for senior citizens and free tickets for children age 12 and younger.

The fair will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.