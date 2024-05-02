Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A body that was recovered by police from the Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday has been identified as a missing 24-year-old man from South Chicago.

According to family, the man has been identified as Jovon "JB" Nelson.

Nelson's remains were located in the water at around 7:50 a.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A missing persons report from Chicago police said that Nelson was last seen on April 9 in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street, blocks away from where his body was recovered.

Nelson had vanished shortly after making a frantic phone call to his mother.

"The last phone call, he said, 'Ma I need help. Ma could you help me?'" Nelson's mother told NBC Chicago. "He sounded really frightened."

Nelson was last seen leaving his girlfriend's house in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street in Chicago. It's unclear where he may have been headed to.

"He didn't run away," his mother said. "He vanished and I need to know where he is."

A death investigation is underway pending autopsy results, police said.

There is currently no further information available.