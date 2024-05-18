Revered Chicago candy shop makes People magazine's summer travel bucket list

An esteemed spot generations of Chicagoans have relied on for their fix of sweets was cast into the national spotlight once again.

Margie's Candies, a legendary confectionary founded more than 100 years ago, was among 25 summer bucket list spots featured in People magazine's 2024 Food and Travel Special, which was released Friday.

A place where sweet lovers can get two of their guiltiest pleasures - candy and ice cream - Margie's has made its candy in-house all these years. The options are plentiful - from signature English Toffee to chocolate caramels, lollipops, truffles and more.

Those who visit the original location at the corner of Armitage and Western in Bucktown might feel like they've been transported to the past. The decor is reminiscent of the 1920s - from the brown leather-like booths to wood adorning the walls.

Margie's made People's list for a specific bucket list item - to "taste a scene-stealing sundae," though, of course, you can get whatever catches your eye.

The scene in question was from "The Bear," the acclaimed FX series focusing on a start-up family restaurant in Chicago with actor Jeremy Allen White.

"During season 2, Chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) stops by Margie’s Candies, a century-old candy and ice cream parlor, for its classic ice-cream sundae while getting the scoop on the local food scene," the entry reads. " Viewers left hungry for season 3 (premiering June 27) can scoot into a booth at the beloved spot or re-create a bit of the magic at home with this sundae recipe."

While Margie's may be popular for its ice cream creations and candy, those are just the signature items. Margie's also has italian ice, pies and even sandwiches. Its original location might be the most well known.

In more recent years, Margie's opened a location in Ravenswood, 1813 W. Montrose Ave.