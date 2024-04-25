‘He sounded really frightened': Mom of missing man reveals son's heartbreaking final call before he vanished

The mother of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks revealed the heartbreaking final call she received before her son mysteriously vanished.

It's been 14 days since Tangela Nelson has seen or heard from her son, who he made a frantic call for her help on April 9.

"The last phone call, he said, 'Ma I need help. Ma could you help me?'" Nelson told NBC Chicago. "He sounded really frightened."

Twenty-four-year-old Jovon "JB" Nelson was last seen on April 9 near the 3200 block of East 92nd Street.

JB Nelson was last seen leaving his girlfriend's house in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street in Chicago. It's unclear where he may have been headed to.

"He didn't run away," his mother said. "He vanished and I need to know where he is."

Tangela Nelson was joined by a search team of approximately 150 asylum-seeking migrants who assisted in looking for her son, searching in nearby wooded areas at 87th Street Beach.

"We were looking under the Calumet Bridge, in the river," Christopher Amatore of the St. Christopher Project said. "We were looking in abandoned buildings, we were looking behind garbage facilities."

As the mystery surrounding Jovon Nelson's whereabouts deepens, the smiles between mother and son seen in photos seemingly fade with each passing day. His mother, however, is not giving up hope.

"Son please come home. You're loved," Tangela Nelson said.

Jovon Nelson is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police.