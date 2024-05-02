New developments unfold in criminal investigation in Dolton

New developments are unfolding in the criminal investigation in south suburban Dolton this week as another subpoena was delivered at the Village Hall, NBC Chicago has confirmed.

The subpoena, which was delivered earlier this week, requested specific information about Mayor Tiffany Henyard and other key figures in her adminstration. A source close to the investigation provided NBC 5 with a copy of the latest court order.

It asks for a variety of financial reports, like budgets, accounting records and receipts for Henyard, Village Administrator Keith Freeman, Trustee Andrew Holmes and several other companies and individuals. It also seeks any records related to Henyard’s charitable organizations.

The subpoena requests all travel records paid for by the municipality, including a trip taken to Las Vegas in May of 2023. Both the mayor’s former assistant and a Dolton police officer were also on that trip and have since filed a civil lawsuit accusing Holmes of assault and battery and Henyard of retaliation.

Henyard and Holmes both declined to comment on the suit.

The subpoena follows two grand jury subpoenas, which were served April 10 and asked for personnel and disciplinary files for nearly 30 people. The subpoenas also asked for documents related to Freeman, a village administrator recently indicted on charges of bankruptcy fraud.

Freeman's attorney told NBC Chicago he has no plans to step down.

Earlier this week, the law firm representing the village in at least 19 lawsuits in Cook County and federal court said it’s planning to withdraw from the cases by May 8 due to lack of payment. NBC Chicago has obtained a copy of the letter sent to the village by the Del Galdo law group of Berwyn. Four Dolton trustees recently appointed Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s former mayor and a former federal prosecutor, as a special investigator.

The next village board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.