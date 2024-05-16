Bill would ban cars from stopping on highway shoulders near O'Hare Airport

Illinois lawmakers have passed new legislation that would issue citations to drivers who park on the shoulders of highways near O’Hare International Airport, and could utilize safety cameras to enforce the measure.

According to Senate President Don Harmon, the bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support, and is now headed toward the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“O’Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country,” he said. “With thousands of cars coming through daily, obstructions on the roadway present a threat to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

According to the text of HB 5408, the bill prohibits drivers from stopping or standing their vehicles on shoulders of highways within a one-half mile radius of the eastern entrance to the airport. It also applies to the intersection of Interstates 90 and 294, according to the bill.

Anyone in violation of the law would be subject to a citation and a fine of $100, according to lawmakers. The bill also will permit the installation of cameras by the Illinois Tollway Authority for the purposes of enforcement, citing a need to properly allocate law enforcement manpower around the airport.

“Countless drivers have been parking on the shoulders of these roadways awaiting traveler arrivals instead of using the conveniently located cell phone lots within the airport property,” Illinois State Rep. Brad Stephens said. “We can’t station officers in these areas to address this safety issue as it’s not an efficient use of manpower.”

The bill would go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.