What's closed on Juneteenth, from post offices, banks and more

Summer is packed with federal holidays, and another one will arrive on the calendar in the coming week as the United States observes Juneteenth.

The holiday, set for June 19, will lead to closures of many facilities, while others will remain unaffected.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect on Wednesday.

Mail Service

Juneteenth is included in holidays observed by the United States Postal Service, meaning that no mail delivery will occur and all post offices will be closed.

Banks

Banks that observe federal holidays, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and others, will be closed for the day on June 19.

State, Federal Buildings

All state and federal facilities, including Department of Motor Vehicles offices and courthouses, will be closed for the holiday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Trash Service

Most communities observe federal holidays for trash pickup, including the city of Chicago. According to the city’s website, there will be no residential trash pickup on June 19, but there will be recycling service available in select areas.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Schools

Chicago Public Schools locations and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. No summer programming will be held on that date, according to officials.

Public schools that have summer classes will also be closed on the holiday, though private schools may choose to be open. Be sure to check your district’s website for more information.

Retail Stores

Most retailers are open for Juneteenth, but some may have abbreviated hours. Shoppers are encouraged to check the websites of their favorite stores to see if their hours are impacted by observance of the holiday.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021, but the observance dates back to June 19, 1865, when enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed, two years after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

More information on the history of Juneteenth can be found in the NBC Chicago app.