Bulls head coach Billy Donovan named to Basketball Hall of Fame

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is adding a tremendous accolade to an already illustrious resume, being named to the Class of 2025 in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Scheduled to be officially enshrined in September, Donovan joins a star-studded class that includes Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Dwight Howard, former Chicago Sky star Sylvia Fowles and the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team.

Serving as the head coach of the Bulls since 2020, Donovan began his time in the Windy City with decades of experience as one of the top coaching minds in the sport.

After an exceptional tenure as head coach of the Florida Gators from 1996 to 2015 that included back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007, Donovan made the long-awaited leap to the NBA.

Coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder, Donovan led the team to within one game of the NBA Finals in his first season with the club, coaching them through the 2019-20 season.

Over 19 seasons with Florida and two seasons with Marshall, Donovan finished his NCAA coaching career with a 502-206 record.

In 10 NBA seasons, Donovan holds a 434-361 record, including a 191-204 record with the Bulls.