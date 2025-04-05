Chicago clinches spot on ‘Top 10 US Cities for Food and Drink' list

Food & Wine has released their third annual Global Tastemakers Awards list, spotlighting the top cities for dining in the U.S. in 2025.

Though it didn't take the top spot, Chicago made the list.

Chicago came in second place, beat out only by New York City, and was the only Midwestern location represented on the list.

In the city's description listed on the website, Food & Wine pointed to some iconic restaurants throughout different neighborhoods. Damarr Brown, voted 'Best New Chef' by Food and Wine in 2022, recommended Demera for Ethiopian food and drinks on the patio at Piccolo Sogno. He also pointed to Esmé in Lincoln Park.

And of course, he chose Al's Italian Beef for a sandwich pick, before wrapping up with a dessert recommendation Loaf Lounge's chocolate cake.

Out of the 10 cities on the list, none of the others are located in the Midwest.

Los Angeles came in third, followed by Austin, New Orleans, Charleston, Miami, San Francisco, Houston and Philadelphia. See the full descriptions here.

This isn't the first time Chicago has caught Food & Wine's eye. This week, Virtue, a South Side spot known for its acclaimed Southern cooking, was named to this year's Food & Wine ranking of the top 15 restaurants in the U.S.